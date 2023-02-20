AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Increased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 0.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after buying an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $100,592,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.97. 3,553,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,233. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

