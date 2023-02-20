AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AstroNova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Stories

