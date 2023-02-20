AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
