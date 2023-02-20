Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,312.81

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $5.13 million and $6,312.81 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00423361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,952.66 or 0.28044214 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a token. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift.Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20.On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet.Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

