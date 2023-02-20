Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 21.9% Higher This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $21.00 or 0.00084379 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.62 billion and approximately $510.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00058285 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00010934 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00029555 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001143 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001832 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001667 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.