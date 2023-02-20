Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 30,616 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.08. 207,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,818. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

