Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
ASM stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $86.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
