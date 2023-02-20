Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ASM stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $86.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

