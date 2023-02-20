Axa S.A. Buys 32,457 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $54,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

