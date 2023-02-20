Axa S.A. Buys 6,283 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $56,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after buying an additional 128,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after buying an additional 98,283 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $179.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

