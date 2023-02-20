Axa S.A. Has $37.21 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,964 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after acquiring an additional 553,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

