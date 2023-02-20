Axa S.A. Has $38.28 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,193,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 516,840 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.44.

GM opened at $43.17 on Monday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

