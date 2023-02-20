Axa S.A. Has $45.13 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,105 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $45,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

About Expeditors International of Washington

Shares of EXPD opened at $111.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.07.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

