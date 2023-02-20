Axa S.A. Has $59.77 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,612 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Moody’s worth $59,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,662,000 after buying an additional 45,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $301.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

