Axa S.A. Sells 12,315 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,315 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 1.57% of Novanta worth $64,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 647,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $163.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

About Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,055,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.10, for a total transaction of $738,841.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,029 shares in the company, valued at $21,055,955.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,966 shares of company stock worth $4,336,648. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.