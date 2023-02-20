Axa S.A. Sells 78,012 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 78,012 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of TE Connectivity worth $49,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TEL opened at $131.85 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

