Axa S.A. Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,575 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Service Co. International worth $39,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $71.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

