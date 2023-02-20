AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Raised to $8.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.
AXT Stock Performance
AXTI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,748. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.
Institutional Trading of AXT
About AXT
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXT (AXTI)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.