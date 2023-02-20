AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Raised to $8.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

AXT Stock Performance

AXTI traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,748. The company has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.06. AXT has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Trading of AXT

About AXT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 13.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 20.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

