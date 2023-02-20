Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $484.11 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,934 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 3.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of NextEra Energy worth $484,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 126,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 110,975 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 77,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,436,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.37.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

