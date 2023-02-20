Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,469 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 2.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Texas Instruments worth $375,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,060,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,342. The company has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day moving average is $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

