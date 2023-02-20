BakeryToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.95 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $20.99 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,577 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

