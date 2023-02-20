BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45.

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 54.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,399,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in BancFirst by 3.7% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,111,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

