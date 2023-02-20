Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Bank of America stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $46.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

