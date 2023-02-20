Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$88.63 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$82.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$72.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$63.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6400002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

