Barrick Gold’s (ABX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a C$32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.30.

Shares of ABX opened at C$22.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.14. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

