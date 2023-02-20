Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $52.00 at Raymond James

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.68.

BBWI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $58.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

