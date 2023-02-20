Bend DAO (BEND) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $251.73 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Bend DAO has a market cap of $251.73 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00423361 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,952.66 or 0.28044214 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.