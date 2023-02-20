Berenberg Bank Boosts Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 2,930

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($30.11) to GBX 2,930 ($35.28) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OXIG stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.36) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,500 ($30.11). The company had a trading volume of 181,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,795. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,600 ($19.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,770 ($33.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,289 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,111.10. The company has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,424.66.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

