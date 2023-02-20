Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Boosted by Khrom Capital Management LLC

Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 148,536 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 17.1% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Khrom Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.89. 833,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.77. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

