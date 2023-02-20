Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,685 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,421 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BBY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,318. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

