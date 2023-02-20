Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Christopher Mills Purchases 17,000 Shares

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($9,286.23).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Up 6.3 %

Bigblu Broadband stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 48.90 ($0.59). 135,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.74. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36.10 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.80 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £28.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

