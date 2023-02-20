Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Christopher Mills Purchases 17,000 Shares

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mills acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £7,650 ($9,286.23).
Bigblu Broadband Stock Up 6.3 %
Bigblu Broadband stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 48.90 ($0.59). 135,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.74. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 52 week low of GBX 36.10 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.80 ($0.96). The company has a market capitalization of £28.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.
Bigblu Broadband Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.