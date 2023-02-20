Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Tops $31.75 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and approximately $245,298.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00231124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00107112 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00055959 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00058275 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000420 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

