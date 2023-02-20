Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.75

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 41.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $5.75 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00200844 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00071199 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00058484 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

