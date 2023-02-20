BitShares Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.59 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $36.67 million and $4.59 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007495 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001963 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,804,385 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

