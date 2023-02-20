BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CL King boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,064. The firm has a market cap of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.