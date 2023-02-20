BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CL King boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.70.
NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,064. The firm has a market cap of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
