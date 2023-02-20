Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Hunt Lane Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Hunt Lane Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for 12.5% of Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:SQ traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,261,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,950,091. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67, a PEG ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Block

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,455,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at $26,455,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

