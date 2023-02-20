Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of BLMN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 90.47% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

