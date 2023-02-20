BMO Capital Markets Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $83.55 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $96.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

