Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $376.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $416.00 to $376.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $335.19.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.8 %

SAM traded down $5.97 on Thursday, hitting $329.04. 373,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,915. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.