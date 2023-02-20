Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $270.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.94% from the stock’s current price.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.19.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $329.04. 373,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,915. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.34. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

