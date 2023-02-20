Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target Increased to $5.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 1,297,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,973. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 245.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,132,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 198,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

