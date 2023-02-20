Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $82.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $7.73 on Friday, hitting $79.87. 1,293,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

