Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,960,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after buying an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $595.59. 1,421,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,309. The firm has a market cap of $248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $526.33.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

