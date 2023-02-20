Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $57.86

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,857,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 789,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 164,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 293,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the last quarter.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources Company Profile

NYSE CRC opened at $39.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

