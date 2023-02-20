Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Target Price at $90.75

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

