Brokerages Set First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price at $178.88

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

First Solar Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $164.28 on Monday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $185.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average of $146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

