Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) PT at $64.00

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.59.
GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of GXO opened at $49.84 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
