Brokerages Set GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) PT at $64.00

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.59.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO opened at $49.84 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

