Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Decreased by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Brunswick makes up approximately 7.3% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 1.83% of Brunswick worth $86,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Brunswick by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Brunswick by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.11. The company had a trading volume of 522,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,355. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

