BTS Chain (BTSC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $95.28 Million

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $1,782.89 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTS Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTS Chain has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00422897 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.07 or 0.28013440 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

