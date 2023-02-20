Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Hits $0.0288 on Exchanges (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $27.13 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

