Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.
NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 420,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,039. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
