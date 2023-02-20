Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 420,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,039. The stock has a market cap of $230.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,919,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 151,824 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $17,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 226,713 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $6,808,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 352,461 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

