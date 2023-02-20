Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

CBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $79.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cabot has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $81.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Stories

